NLCB continues partnership with TKR

NATIONAL Lotteries Control Board (NLCB) confirmed its support for two-time defending Hero Caribbean Premier League (CPL) T20 champions Trinbago Knight Riders with a cheque presentation, at the Queen’s Park Oval, in St Clair, yesterday.

This is the second year running that NLCB will sponsor TKR. Team captain Dwayne Bravo, Kieron Pollard and Amir Jangoo attended the presentation, along with TKR general manager Paul Skinner.

Last year, NLCB pumped over $100,000 to the team, but this year the value of the cheque was not revealed.

Skinner was satisfied with NLCB’s contribution to the team this year.

“I want to thank the NLCB for once again coming to TKR to partner with us after a successful year last year. As repeat champions I guess that has been incentive for them to partner with us for a second year in a row and we are ecstatic to have them on board again.”

Skinner said sponsors are necessary to keep the CPL running. “As you know putting on cricket events in the Caribbean is costly and with the support that we get from our fans and from our sponsors as well is essential in making this ongoing venture a success for all.”

Marketing manager at NLCB Lisandra Thompson, sharing her thoughts on the sponsorship, said, “It is our great pleasure and honour to once more partner with TKR for the CPL T20 competition. The NLCB is an avid supporter of sporting activities in TT and the dedication, discipline and the drive to succeed and win that this team embraces are all characteristics that our organisation respects and values.”

Thompson thanked the TKR players for volunteering their time, as TKR along with NLCB will travel to Tobago to meet with Primary school students on Monday.

The 2019 Hero CPL starts on Wednesday.