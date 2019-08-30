McDonald the ‘biggest beggar’ as she distributes school bags

Marlene McDonald (right) with Isaac Simmons (middle) and Samara Whiskey who were reciepients of schoolbag and supplies during at distribution cermony Marlene hosetd for children of members of her constituency at MP office on Picadilly Street, Port of Spain in which 125 children benefitted. . PHOTO SUREASH CHOLAI

Port of Spain South MP Marlene McDonald says she is the "biggest beggar" in Pos, and she definitley makes no apologies for it.

McDonald on Friday gave out school bags and other back-to-school items to 125 children at her constituency office at Piccadilly Street, Port of Spain.

She was recently fired as public administration minister and previously fired from two other ministerial appointments.

McDonald was fired as housing minister in March 2016 after questions were raised about her conduct as a minister toward her common-law husband Michael Carew. It was alleged that in 2008, as community development minister, she arranged for Carew to be given a HDC house in Fidelis Heights, St Augustine.

Questions were also raised about donations of $375,000 and $200,000 from that ministry to the Calabar Foundation while she was in charge of the ministry. Carew was said to be a Calabar director at the time.

The Integrity Commission exonerated McDonald in December 2013 on the Calabar Foundation issue, but both concerns were raised again in 2015, when she became housing minister.

On July 2, 2017, Rowley fired McDonald as public utilities minister. Her dismissal was connected to the presence of Sea Lots personality Cedric Burke at the Office of the President in St Ann's for her swearing-in.

McDonald, Carew and three others were charged with corruption. She was hospitalised briefly after being charged.

She admitted yesterday that donors have been asking whether they should continue donating towards this cause.

"You all will know I can't speak about it, it is sub judice, that I am on a charge of money laundering.

"At one time money laundering would have been associated to drugs and guns, but now it has been extended to NGOs (non-governmental organisations) donating money to MPs and so on."

She said she had a history of raising funds for community activities.

"About ten years ago I did about three 'panexplosion' activities at All Stars panyard and you have to pay each band for performing.

"Everyone knows I am the biggest beggar in PoS, and one of those persons who donated $14,000 has been called into question.

"I will continue to serve my constituency as I see fit."

McDonald said the school bag distribution had been done every year for the past 12 years.

She said it was always a pleasure to serve the constituents of PoS South.

Councillors, she explained, got in contact with women in the various districts so they could keep in touch with the poor, vulnerable and needy families.

"Sometimes I get some funds and do 50 or 60 hampers. Every August and December it is my pocket, $15,000-$20,000, my money, and I do it all the time.

"From next month people are coming here to put their names down for hampers for Christmas. I don't give a bottle of wine or whatever. You should see the type of hamper I give out – a hamper worth coming for, balanced food stuff, not sweetie and biscuit."

Asked about her health, McDonald said she was in good health.

"My health is excellent. I'm on the go and I am serving my constituency."