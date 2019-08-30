Man injured in wrecker mishap

A worker with a roadside assistance services company escaped being crushed to death on Thursday night while loading a car on the bed of a wrecker at Gasparillo.

Ryan Rattan, 24, according to police, was injured at about 10.30 pm when the B14 Nissan car started to roll and knocked him to the ground at San Fabien Road.

Police said Rattan, who lives at Harrypaul Village near Debe, was taken to the San Fernando General Hospital where he remains in a stable condition.

No one else was injured.

Cpl Mycoo of the Gasparillo police station is leading the investigations.