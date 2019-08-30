Killers at large, Debe farmer to be cremated

Hemraj Sinanan.

HEMRAJ Sinanan, the 52-year-old market vendor and farmer who was shot and killed during a home invasion early on Monday, is to be cremated today.

Up to yesterday, police from the Homicide Bureau Region III were searching for the killers.

The funeral takes place at Sinanan’s home at Boodoo Trace, Debe, then to the Shore of Peace (Mosquito Creek) cremation site.

While the family hopes for justice, his sister Susan Jagdeo said: “At this time the family is concentrating more on the funeral than on the investigations.”

She thanked people who sent their condolences and best wishes to the grieving family.

Sinanan lived with his wife of 28 years, Leelawatie, who was in the house during the killing.

Police said noise awakened the couple, who found gunmen in their bedroom shortly before 2 am on Monday. They tied up the wife at gunpoint and took her to another room.

They ransacked the house and demanded that Sinanan give them cash and valuables.They shot him in the head and left with $8,000, $15,000 worth of jewellery, two cellphones and a laptop.

After they left, his wife crawled into the room and found her husband’s body.

Police are asking anyone with information on the killing to contact the nearest police station or WhatsApp the Police Commissioner at 482-4279 (GARY).