Duke granted $250k bail with surety

. Photo courtesy Watson Duke

Leader of the Public Services Association Watson Duke was granted $250,000 bail with a surety when he appeared before a Port of Spain Magistrate this morning charged with sedition.

Duke appeared before magistrate Adia Mohammed in the Third Court.

The prosecution said while they did not object to a bail application made by Duke's attorney John Heath, they were concerned that Duke may continue to commit offences while on bail.

Citing Duke's pending matters of rape and indecent assault in Trinidad and one count of disorderly conduct in Tobago, the police prosecutor said they were not sure what bail stipulations to place on Duke given his status as leader of the PSA.

Duke was granted bail and is expected to return to court in December.

Heath told reporters, while Duke was mentally strong, he was still unwell and was expected to be re-admitted to the Port of Spain General Hospital on release from police custody.