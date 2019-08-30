Dennie: ‘I don't know’ Who gave instructions to fire East Indians from SSA?

Former director of intelligence at the Strategic Service Agency Carlton Dennie at his press conference at Chancellor Hotel, in St Anns . PHOTO SUREASH CHOLAI

FORMER director of intelligence for the Strategic Services Agency (SSA) Carlton Dennie claims he does not know where the alleged instructions to fire East Indian staff members originated from. He said they were directed to him by the agency's former director of criminal intelligence Matthew Andrews.

Responding to questions from reporters yesterday at a press conference at the Chancellor Hotel, St Ann's, Dennie said while he was unsure where the directive came from, he could confirm it was passed on to him via Andrews and maintained such instructions would have to come from a top-tier official at the National Security Council, on which the Prime Minister sits as head.

"The 'them' I am referring to was the same 'them' who gave Matthew Andrews the instructions (to fire the Indians). I can only allege by what he told me. He told me it was members (of the National Security Council). I told him to go back and tell them I would not be doing that, but I did not inquire who they were.

"I am saying that persons at the bottom cannot give Matthew Andrews those type of instructions."

In a 2016 Newsday report, Dennie was quoted as saying he was approached by Andrews, who at the time served as the interim director of the SSA, to assist him in "weeding out" Indians at the agency.

"I didn't point fingers at anyone. I am a budding politician, I said what I had to say and let the chips fall where they may," Dennie said.

Asked if he would be willing to apologise to Rowley for his remarks on a UNC platform on Monday night, Dennie said he wished to apologise to anyone he offended by his remarks.

"My intention is not to offend anyone, but usually the truth offends."

Dennie said while he had political aspirations, his first priority was to ensure that everyone was treated fairly by their government. He described himself as a politician who cares, or a "caretician."

Dennie appeared at the UNC Monday Night Forum in Debe this week as a guest speaker, and said while he was not coaxed into attending by Opposition Leader Kamla Persad-Bissessar, he would be open to other appearances as part of the UNC.

He told the audience on Monday, “I am the person they asked to fire all the East Indians from the SSA, and I told them ‘no, I am not doing that.’ This made the daily newspapers.

“I re­mind­ed Kei­th Row­ley and the then min­is­ter of na­tion­al se­cu­ri­ty (Ed­mund) Dil­lon that in this coun­try, every creed and race must find an equal place. I told them ‘no I am not fir­ing East In­di­ans.’

“When we vote in the next gen­er­al elec­tions, we must vote for eq­ui­ty, we must vote for Kam­la Per­sad-Bisses­sar.”

Dennie joined the SSA in 1997 after being transferred from the Defence Force, which he joined in 1981, and was fired from the agency on December 14, 2015.

He has since filed a lawsuit challenging his dismissal.