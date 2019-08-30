Darren: A weapon in TKR’s arsenal

A champion across all formats, Darren Bravo brings tons of experience and expertise to the TKR dressing room. From hitting double centuries in Tests, to smashing blistering knocks in T20s – Darren has brought a lot of joy to cricket fans in the Caribbean with his stylish brand of batting.

Darren made his international debut back in 2009, against India in a One-Day International in Kingston, Jamaica.

Batting at No 6 on that occasion, he didn’t get much time to show his skills, but in the years to come, he was moved up the order, which helped him blossom into a stellar weapon in Windies’s arsenal.

In 110 ODI appearances so far, Darren has scored 2,839 runs, with 18 half centuries and three hundreds against his name.

In the years of struggle for the Windies, Darren has been someone the ardent fans of cricket in the islands have looked up to with great hope.

His Test numbers particularly have impressed many – 3,479 runs in 53 matches, scored at an average of 37.81; 17 half centuries and eight centuries – including a fabulous double ton against New Zealand in Dunedin in 2013.

The Caribbean Premier League too, has witnessed some contrasting, but fabulous knocks from Darren.

One of his most breath-taking knocks came last year against St Lucia, when he hammered an unbeaten 94 off just 36 balls (including five sixes off a single over from Kieron Pollard) as Trinbago Knight Riders clinched an crucial, exhilarating five-wicket win away from home.