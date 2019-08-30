Chaguanas vendor gunned down

POLICE are investigating the murder of a 24-year-old Enterprise man who was gunned down in Carapichaima on Wednesday night.

Police said Russell Chaitram was at the corner of Joyce and Perseverance Roads, Chandanagore Village, Chaguanas, at around 7.39 pm, when attackers shot him several times. He was hit in the chest, groin, wrist and buttocks.

Freeport police were called and took him to the Chaguanas Health Facility, where he died while being treated at around 8.05 pm.

Police do not have a motive for the killing.

In an unrelated incident, police arrested three men and one woman in relation to guns, ammunition and marijuana found at a house in Couva yesterday. .

Police said Couva CID, together with the Multi Operational Police Squad (MOPS) and the Special Branch, went to a house at Balmain Gardens at around 6 am and found the items.

Four people who were in the house at the time were held. Their ages range from 20 to 27.