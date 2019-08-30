Caricom congratulates TT

Irwin LaRocque

Caricom on Friday congratulated TT on its 57th anniversary of independence.

In a message to the Prime Minister, Caricom Secretary General Irwin LaRocque praised TT on this occasion.

He told Dr Rowley the significant contribution which TT continues to make to the region was highlighted by this country's successful hosing of Carifesta XIV.

He said TT "continues to play a significant role in the advancement of a strengthened, integrated and resilient community, not only through its leadership on regional security and energy issues but also through its contributions in the areas of culture, sports, academia and diplomacy."

Rowley holds the security portfolio in Caricom's quasi-cabinet.

LaRocque said TT's impressive progress over the last 57 years is buoyed by the “creativity and ingenuity of its people” and expressed Caricom's best wishes for "TT's continued progress and development.”