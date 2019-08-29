Vendor gunned down in Carapichaima

POLICE are investigating the murder of a 24-year-old Enterprise man after he was gunned down in Carapichaima last night.

Police said Russell Chaitram was at the corner of Joyce and Perseverence Roads, Chandanagore Village, Chaguanas, at around 7.39 pm where he was shot several times by attackers.

Freeport Police were called and they took him to the Chaguanas Health Facility where he died while being treated at around 8.05 pm.

Chaitram was shot in the chest, groin, wrist and buttocks.

Police do not have a motive for the killing.

More as this becomes available.