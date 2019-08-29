Tobago man seeks help to attend Florida university

Lyndon Mack of BonAccord, Tobago has been accepted into a Florida University but needs help in funding to begin an animation programme.

A 34-year-old Bon Accord man has been accepted to the Full Sail University in Winter Park, Florida to do a bachelor’s degree in computer animation.

Lyndon Mack is trying to raise US$100,000 to pursue his lifelong dream.

Mack said while he is extremely happy to have been accepted, he is seeking the public’s assistance in making his dream come through.

“I applied for the programme in early 2018 but being accepted has been a bittersweet experience. Whilst I am happy for the opportunity, having received the acceptance, finding the funding has been extremely difficult,” he told Newsday on Thursday.

“I have already started to finalise my documents. I am trying to get everything done before the end of September. However, in terms of finalising funding, I’m hoping to get that done by October.”

Mack showed a copy of his letter of acceptance dated May 20, 2019. He is expected to begin his studies on November 25.

“What made me apply is that I had written a film against poaching, and after writing that film, I realised that there was a problem on the island to get animators. It was then I decided that I should build the second part of my skill set, which would be animation. This is the programme that would be able to give me that,” he said.

Why did he choose Full Sail University?

“Full Sail has a track record of producing...I have seen students from their school work on big movies, movies such as Ralph Breaks the Internet, Incredibles Two, Aquaman, Mary Poppins Returns and other various blockbusters.

“I’ve seen work happening from there and I am of the view that this is the correct programme for me to directly associate myself with in order to bring back to Tobago and develop the industry,” he said.

A graduate of the now defunct St Joseph’s Convent, Mack said he wants to produce movies for the international market.

“My aim is to create blockbuster movies, but I would also like to create other 2D animation projects that would allow and provide opportunities for youths in secondary schools to work on projects.

“This can be an arrangement between myself through the company I intend to form and schools, to have summer intern programmes that would allow youths as early as second form to be able to have that skillset whilst at school that would allow them to be productive. as not everyone wants to become a doctor, a lawyer or a nurse.”

Mack said there are many creative people willing to participate in the industry, “but the opportunities in Tobago are very limited, so by me attending and completing this programme, I am hoping to assist in this area.”

While he has no experience in animation as yet, Mack said his background in graphics and art has prepared him.

People willing to help can donate money to Mack’s First Citizens account no 2606494.