TKR’s DJ Bravo goes for CPL hat-trick

HIGHEST wicket-taker, most wins as captain, and three times champion in the CPL – need we say more? DJ Bravo, who was also an integral part of Windies’ T20I title triumphs in 2012 and 2016, is undoubtedly one of the best players in the shortest form of the game. This year, once again, he will be leading Trinbago Knight Riders in their quest to defend their CPL title.

Bravo made his mark in international cricket back in April 2004, in Windies’s One-Day International series v England at home.With 40 Test appearances and 164 ODIs under his belt, the Trinidadian became a household name across the Caribbean with his all-round prowess. But the handy middle-order batsman, with his ability of sending the ball deep into the stands, and a variety of tricks in his kitty with the ball, soon became a name to reckon with in the shortest format of the game.

Bravo made his Twenty20 International debut against New Zealand in Auckland in 2006. Batting low down the order, he didn’t get much of a chance to show his talent with the bat, but scalped 2 for 16 in 2.4 overs as the match ended in a dramatic tie (won by New Zealand via the then prevalent bowl-out method). Ever since, he scored 1,142 runs and bagged 52 wickets in 66 T20I appearances for the Windies.

With franchise-cricket taking over the scene in the past decade or so, cricketers like Bravo have become instrumental for teams taking part in global T20 competitions around the world.

Trinbago Knight Riders, TT Red Steel, TT, University of West Indies VC’s XI, The Windies, Mumbai Indians, Chennai Super Kings, Gujarat Lions, Lahore Qalandars, Peshawar Zalmi, Melbourne Renegades, Sydney Sixers, Victoria, Essex, Kent, Winnipeg Hawks – the list of franchises and teams that have vied to have him in their ranks is endless.

Outside the cricket field, Bravo has made a name for himself with his penchant for music. His Champion song became a popular hit during Windies’s World T20 win in 2016, and various other singles – Chalo Chalo, We are the Kings, Run D world and more – made Bravo’s fans around the world twirl to his tunes.