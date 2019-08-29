Sagicor aids youth club

Computer tutor Mary Clarke explains how to use Microsoft Word to one of her students during a computer literacy class held at the St James Police Youth Club in Diego Martin.

This year, Sagicor Life Inc continued its support of the St James Police Youth Club by sponsoring computer literacy classes for 14 youths from July 18 to August 23. The children, ranging in ages from ten to 16, learnt what is a computer, how a computer works, and the basics of the Microsoft Word, Excel, and Powerpoint.

Sagicor’s relationship with the club began in 2013 through the efforts of the Alyce Glen branch, and since then, the administrative staff and advisors continue to deepen their relationship with the community, holding strong to Sagicor’s vision: To be a great company committed to improving the lives of the people in the communities in which we operate.

The St James Police Youth Club was established in November 1992 and caters to the needs of young people between the ages of five to 21 years. It provides an alternative to juvenile delinquency and crime, through education, sport, and community service. To support the youth club, contact manager and founder officer Derrick Sharbodie at 296-1218.