Road deaths up by 26%

The van which Janine Carr Weekes was in when she crashed into a lightpole along the Churchill Roosevelt Highway in Trincity on Tuesday. PHOTO SOURCED FROM FACEBOOK

THERE has been an increase in road fatalities by 26 per cent this year.

At the police press briefing yesterday, ACP Joanne Archie said, “The road death toll stands at 82, compared to 65 for the same period last year.

“The TTPS is very concerned and disappointed by this upward trend, as many of these incidents are preventable.”

Drivers are urged not to take unnecessary risks on the roads and to try and use as much caution as possible, by obeying the traffic rules and regulations.

On Tuesday, Janine Carr Weekes, 39, was killed when the Toyota Hilux in which she was travelling crashed in­to a lightpole along the Churchill Roo­sevelt High­way in Trinci­ty. Archie added, “Drivers are reminded that the consequences of irresponsible road use, can result in death or serious injuries to themselves, their passengers and other road users.

The police said they will be lobbying the Ministry of Works and Transport for the enforcement of rear-seatbelt legislation in the amendment to the Road Traffic Act.

As school reopens on Monday, the police will use the motorcycles donated to them by the Chinese government for their enforcement efforts and road monitoring campaign. This will allow for more traffic compliance by drivers, as there is expected to be an increase in the number of road users and pedestrians.

The police are also warning drivers that they will be prosecuted if found in breach of the law.

Archie said, “For the year so far, 16,435 speeding tickets have been issued and 1,589 drivers were arrested for driving under the influence. A total 42,710 tickets have been issued for various traffic violations.”

Road safety co-ordinator Brent Batson encouraged parents and school bus drivers to be aware of the schools’ surroundings, driving and parking restrictions.

“This can prevent a lot of traffic disturbances and minor accidents,” he said.

Drivers are also urged to be extra vigilant as there will be schoolchildren and pedestrians frequenting sidewalks and crosswalks.

President of Arrive Alive Sharon Inglefield, noted the importance of road safety education to preserve lives.

“Educate and please obtain driver training, taking into account hazard perception, lack of barriers, the presence of trees and utility poles, potholes and wet and flooded roadways.”

Making an appeal to the relevant ministries, she said there needs to be a “focus on the deficiencies of our road network that lead to severe injuries.”

She lobbied for the implementation and use of international road standards.

“Too many collisions are preventable, and the demerit point system will aid as a deterrent for reckless drivers.”