PoSGH clinic back up and running

THE outpatient clinic at the Port of Spain General Hospital is back up and running, says acting CEO of the North West Regional Health Authority Terron Gilchrist.

On Monday dozens of patients were turned away as water ran down the walls and on to the floor, flooding the area and making it impossible for doctors to see the patients.

Gilchrist said the leak was caused by extreme water pressure in the pipes.

“The clinic is back up and functional and the problem has been addressed.

“Extreme water pressure burst the pipes and blew out an elbow. That was repaired and service is back up today (Wednesday). It was just a temporary thing.”

Patients who needed medication on Monday were told to give their names and a doctor would write their prescriptions.

Those who did not need medication were given another appointment date.