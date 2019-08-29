Police seize assault rifle, shotgun, camouflage after shootout

Various items seized from a makeshift camp off Cameron Road, Paramin, by police on Wednesday afternoon. PHOTO COURTESY TTPS

A shootout between Western Division Police and a man at a makeshift camp in Paramin led to the seizure of weapons, ammunition, military supplies and camouflage clothing.

Police said they were on patrol when they heard gunshots in the Cameron Road, Paramin area at around 6.30 pm yesterday. They followed the sound of the gunfire, found the camp and saw a man holding an assault rifle.

One of the officers called for the man to stop moving, He pointed the gun at the police and shot at them. The police returned fire as the man dropped the gun, jumped off a steep slope and ran away through a forested area.

Police searched the area but did not find the man.

In the camp, they found an AR 15 rifle with a magazine and three rounds of ammunition, a .12-gauge shotgun, a ski mask, a camouflage jersey, a pistol holder, a head lamp and two cellphones.

Police said the man is known to them and is wanted on several outstanding warrants, including murder, possession of a firearm and narcotics trafficking.