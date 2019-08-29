‘Pitchman’ killed while drinking tea

A 35-year-old man was shot while sitting on a brick at Semp Lane, Maloney, this morning.

Police said Daniel Herrera known as "Pitchman," was drinking a cup of tea at the side of the road at about 6.30 am when a car drove by, one of the passengers shooting him several times.

Residents heard the gunfire and called the police, who went to the scene and took Herrera to the Arima Hospital, where he died while being treated.

Police said a blue Nissan B12 car, believed to have been used in the drive-by was found abandoned on the Piarco Old Road, Maloney.

Herrera was not known to the police and Homicide investigators are trying to establish a motive for the killing.

Herrera was known for his long, often comical phone calls to Red 96.7 FM.