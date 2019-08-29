Pathway forward for TT football TTFA scraps T-League Commission, appoints 5-member body…

Pro League CEO Julia Baptiste speaks, yesterday, during a press conference hosted by the TT Football Commission, at the Ato Boldon Stadium, Couva.

JOEL BAILEY

THE T-League commission, led by Lindsay Gillette and including Jamaal Shabazz, Brent Sancho (both Pro League), Keith Look Loy, George Joseph (both Super League) and Anthony Moore (TT Football Association), was yesterday disbanded by the TTFA board.

In a media conference, at the Media Room, Ato Boldon Stadium, Couva yesterday, TTFA president David John-Williams announced that a five-member committee has been formed “to investigate the structures and a pathway forward for TT football, with immediate effect.”

Moore is the only member of the T-League commission who will be part of the new committee. Other members of the committee are Selby Browne (Veterans Footballers Foundation of TT), Julia Baptiste (Pro League), Susan Warrick (Women’s League Football) and Collin Partap (Central Football Association).

Commenting on the disbandment of the T-League commission, which dealt with the proposed merger of the Pro League and Super League, John-Williams said, “This is a situation that needed the attention of the TT Football Association. The Super League (and) the Pro League (are not members) of the TTFA. All the clubs in (both) leagues are members of the TTFA. I felt it very important that we call a meeting to deal with a situation that our members are involved with.

“There has been a lot of stuff bandied in the media as to the state of TT football. This president was the one who brought UEFA here (in January) to help the professional league. The TT Pro League remains steadfast and committed to the game of football in TT.”

John-Williams, founder of Pro League champs W Connection, continued, “The owners have invested a tremendous amount of money in the sport, regardless of the amount of money invested by Government. The fortunes of the national team (have) waned as a result of the problems that existed in the TT Pro League.

“There was a parameter that was set out for the Commission to deal with and the Board felt that the Commission did not fulfil its full responsibility, insofar as the task that it was supposed to do. The Board voted to disband the Commission.”

John-Williams stressed, “The responsibility that the committee has, and I say it’s broad, wide and powerful, (are) three things – to consider the proposal by the Super League clubs and the Ascension League about running a second round, to consider the proposal of the TT Pro League in starting the football and having a second division which can mean a seamless transition in terms of an elite football league, and a clear pathway forward for TT club football. It’s three-fold, and I think two of the three can be achieved within seven days.”

The TTFA boss pointed out, “That committee (will) report back to the board within seven days, with a view of getting football played on the field in the shortest possible time. That date (October 4) seems an ideal date possible to start.” John-Williams did not rule out the prospect of a unified league being formed in the not-too-distant future.

“There was a proposal from the TT Pro League insofar as starting back professional football and inviting the members of the Super League to form a second division,” he said. “This is an opportunity that, if successful, would create a pathway and easy transition in the T-League.”

According to Baptiste, “What we will do with this system is come together as quickly as possible, make whatever recommendations that we think are in the best interests of TT football. Hopefully it can be done in the quickest way.”

If the committee agrees to continue the Ascension League, will W Connection, North East Stars and Central FC, the last three Pro League champs, be back in the fold and their players considered for national teams? John-Williams replied, “That is a position for the clubs to take, not the TTFA president or its board. It was an invitational tournament and, as far as I’m aware, these clubs chose not to take part.” Finally, John-Williams admitted, “No FIFA Forward monies has been received by the TTFA. The application has been made.”