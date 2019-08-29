Not free

THE EDITOR: Independence Day in TT will be celebrated on Saturday.

Trinidad used to be a Spanish colony until it was captured by the UK. Tobago was originally a Dutch colony, but was ruled by Britain, France, the Netherlands and the Duchy of Courtland.

We are now independent, but we are not yet free from mental slavery. Many people are still controlled and limited by their mindset.

For example, we live in a country where many people still have a tendency to blame the victim rather than the criminal. When a woman is abused, we blame her for marrying the wrong man. When our vehicle is stolen, our loved ones blame us for being out late.

We are independent, but our mentality needs to change.

SIMON WRIGHT

Chaguanas