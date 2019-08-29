N Touch
Friday 30 August 2019
follow us
Letters to the Editor

Not free

THE EDITOR: Independence Day in TT will be celebrated on Saturday.

Trinidad used to be a Spanish colony until it was captured by the UK. Tobago was originally a Dutch colony, but was ruled by Britain, France, the Netherlands and the Duchy of Courtland.

We are now independent, but we are not yet free from mental slavery. Many people are still controlled and limited by their mindset.

For example, we live in a country where many people still have a tendency to blame the victim rather than the criminal. When a woman is abused, we blame her for marrying the wrong man. When our vehicle is stolen, our loved ones blame us for being out late.

We are independent, but our mentality needs to change.

SIMON WRIGHT

Chaguanas

Today's Most Popular
Today's Most Popular
Comments

Reply to "Not free"

Letters to the Editor

Where to TT?

THE EDITOR: Tomorrow marks our 57th anniversary as an independent nation. The question now is…

Dare to be better

THE EDITOR: Sandals discontinued its initiative to open a hotel in Tobago. Some say it…

Prepare for US recession

THE EDITOR: An inverted yield curve has occurred before the last seven US recessions. This…