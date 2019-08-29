Natuc: Scrap Sedition Act

Michael Annisette

THE National Trade Union Centre (Natuc) is alleging that the Sedition Act is being used to detain its president Watson Duke for speaking out against the Government.

Natuc general secretary Michael Annisette made this claim during a news conference at the Public Services Association's (PSA) office in Port of Spain on Thursday.

Duke is also PSA president.

Describing the legislation as draconian and outdated, Annisette said Natuc has spoken with a team of lawyers, led by Nyree Alfonso, about challenging the constitutionality of the law in court.

He added that Alfonso will advise Natuc when and how to proceed.

Annisette also said Natuc has obtained a commitment from the Opposition UNC to raise the repeal of the act in Parliament.

While he did not speak directly to the Opposition Leader on this issue, Annisette said, he has spoken with other UNC members and activists.

Natuc, he continued, is considering other strategies to call for the removal of the law. These include writing to Attorney General Faris Al-Rawi; lobbying Opposition and Independent senators; and issuing a petition on social media.

Annisette asked what seditious comment Duke is accused of making.

He also claimed the actions against Duke were aimed at belittling him, would backfire and turn him into a person the population will respect.

Annisette warned the Government it would have a price to pay when local government and general elections are held this year and next year respectively.