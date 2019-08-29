Mother finds 10-mth-old baby dead

STE Madeleine police said that around 1.30am on Tuesday, Shantelle Mohammed, 28, of Stanley Village, Ste Madeleine, fed her ten-month-old baby Jarion Cooper and put him to bed.

She awoke around 7 am and found the baby motionless.

She contacted the Emergency Health Service and medical personnel responded and declared the baby dead.

The DMO, Dr Sirjudass, examined the child. Police reports say the baby’s body bore no marks of violence.

Cpl Langley of the Ste Madeleine Police Station is continuing inquiries.

A post-mortem was set for yesterday at the San Fernando General Hospital.