Marabella teenager found dead

Marabella police have said that around 9.30 on Tuesday, a 15-year-old schoolgirl was found dead at her home at Toruba Road, San Fernando.

Police say the teenager’s mother left the girl with her younger sister at 8.30 am to run errands.

When she returned home the mother found her elder daughter dead. It appeared she may have taken her own life.

The DMO visited the scene.