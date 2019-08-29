Manzan see off SP Boys’ challenge

Manzanilla Challengers celebrate after beating SP Boys on Saturday in the Fishing Pond Football League.

Akil Paynter was on fire on Saturday as Manzanilla Challengers saw off SP Boys' spirited challenge, in an end-to-end affair in the Fishing Pond Football League.

Playing at the North Oropouche Ground, the Challengers and SP Boys struggled to sustain possession for any long period but Paynter's brilliance proved the difference in a 5-3 victory. Capitalising on defensive lapses and showing moments of brilliance, Paynter proved a handful for SP Boys with four goals. Also on target for Challengers was Kriston Lucus.

For SP Boys, Valem Williams notched a double and Jean-Pierre Reyes scored once.

Also Saturday, Andre Jordan netted the winner for Manzanilla United in a 1-0 result over Fishing Pond Youths.

On Sunday, last year's runners-up Boys Town and All Stars played a thrilling 3-3 draw in the first match of a doubleheader . Block One United edged hosts North Oropouche 2-1 in the feature clash of the evening.

League organiser Prakash Ramkissoon has announced the league will be taking a short break until September 7.

He also expressed gratitude to Nigel Sase for assisting in getting the Fishing Pond Recreation Ground back in order for the 2019 season. Ramkissoon said the ground was not in shape to host matches as the grass on the field was not cut for some time and the bushes surrounding the field were growing wild.

He said Sase heard about the predicament, made one phone call and the ground was cut.

"These are the type of people we need have managing things," Ramkissoon said,

Sase said he has made a financial commitment to the league to assist in prizes this season and was keen to see the youths involved in sport. Sase was present for the opening of the tournament in Manzanilla and said he is following the exploits of the players closely.

So far, matches for the league have been held at the Manzanilla Recreation Ground and the North Oropouche Ground. Ramkissoon said the Fishing Pond community can expect some football soon. He is advocating for the ground to be renovated and proper bleachers installed.