Live @ The Carib on tomorrow

Shalane Craig

The Little Carib Theatre’s semi open mic showcase and fundraising series Live @ The Carib returns tomorrow to celebrate both independent artistes and the nation’s Independence Day.

The monthly show was launched in June and has introduced a fresh batch of budding as well as thriving veteran voices, musicians and talent to the public with each edition.

August’s showcase will be no exception, with classical guitarist Stefan Roach headlining, alongside female comedy duo FemCom TT, Buzz Rock’s Sadiki and three other varied acts.

Roach began studying classical guitar with Graham Newling in 2001, and has since developed a love for the instrument (across multiple genres), successfully completing the final grade in the Royal School of Music exams, and attaining a diploma in performance guitar.

In 2008, he won best Senior Guitar Solo at the National Music Festival and went on to found Stefan’s Guitar Academy in 2009, teaching classical guitar and music theory. No stranger to the Carib stage, his music career has taken him to many an iconic performance venue in Trinidad.

Another musician taking the stage tomorrow is Sadiki, who is a self-taught guitarist himself, as well as an accomplished drummer, keyboardist, bassist and singer for the reggae band Buzz Rock.

Two girls providing the laughs on the evening are Lyrix (Louris Martin Lee-Sing) and Just Lisa (Lisa Allen-Agostini), the dynamic duo FemCom TT – a unique brand of female Trinbago comedy.

Other are Rae (Russell Hosein), bringing her own brand of folksy self-produced and sung tracks; Nandelle (Cameron), who describes her sound as “emotional dance music”; and the India Arie- and Erykah Badu-influenced Shalane Craig, a lead vocalist in the local all-female band Axia Nation (formerly The All Girls Band).

Kara Martin creator of the series said: “It’s very important to support local and, not just that, but provide our young talent with incentive to keep honing their craft.

“Not only are we in the business of celebrating and lifting up local artists, we ourselves at the Carib have been in need of a ‘lift,’ and Live @ The Carib was also created to raise much-needed funds for us to stay in operation.

“We’ve been here 70 years already and it never gets easier. So we hope our fans, old and new continue, to come out and support us. We could not continue without them.”

The Live @ The Carib Vol 3 begins 8 pm.

To apply to perform, write to littlecarib@gmail.com. Keep up to date with goings-on at The Carib via www.littlecarib.com, Facebook – The Little Carib Theatre and Instagram – @thelittlecarib