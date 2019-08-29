Lara to play at Oval on Sunday

Brian Lara

FANS of Brian Lara will get to see him bat on Sunday.

Lara will play for the Bravo XI against a Pollard XI in a Trinbago Knight Riders 2019 Hero Caribbean Premier League warm-up match at the Queen's Park Oval in St Clair from 11 am.

Fans will enter free once they download the Selector App.

The app allows fans to make decisions in a match such as choosing the starting XI, calling the toss and even deciding the batting order. It was launched recently by Indian cricket legend Virender Sehwag.

Earlier today, Lara was happy he could celebrate TT's Independence Day with a cricket match.

He tweeted, "On our 57th Independence Day I would come out to bat for one final time.. A part of the Bravo XI of Trinbago Knight Riders on Sept 1 at the Queens Park Oval at 11 am.. Its free entry for all.. Download The Selector App and show it at the gate. See you all there!"

This will be the first cricket match to use the Selector App.

TKR will play the opening match of the CPL at the Oval against St Kitts and Nevis Patriots on Wednesday at 7 pm.