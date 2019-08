KFC Westmoorings robbed

KFC Westmoorings Photo source foursquare

Staff and customers at the Westmoorings branch of KFC were robbed of cash and other valuables.

Police said at about 2 pm, four gunmen stormed the restaurant. One of the bandits jumped over the counter and stole a quantity of cash from the cashier, while the others robbed customers in the restaurant.

They ran away in the direction of Carenage, before police were called.

More as this becomes available.