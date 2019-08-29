Elite FC win Under-12 football crown

Roger Smith, left, awards Jerimai Nanton of Elite FC the Margaret Hall MVP trophy.

ELITE FC were crowned champions of the Concept Coaching Under-12 Youth Football Central Tournament that concluded at the Lange Park Recreation Ground in Chaguanas, last weekend.

FC Ginga and Elite FC could not be separated after full time as the final ended 2-2. Jerimai Nanton scored in the 24th minute for Elite FC and Joshua Miguel doubled the team's advantage with a 31st minute strike.

Abijah Hercules showed fight, netting in the 36th and 38th minutes to leave the match all square. Elite FC held their nerve in penalties to come away with a 5-4 victory.

In the third place playoff, M12 Revolution defeated DBA 3-0 with goals from Cristiano Perez (seventh), Mickel Holdip (ninth) and Jayden Dick (36th). After weeks of competition, a number of awards were given to the teams at the closing ceremony.

HONOUR ROLL

First Place - Elite FC

Second Place - FC Ginga

Third Place - M12 Revolution

Fourth Place - DBA

Most Disciplined Team - DBA

Coach of the Tournament - Kion Williams (Elite FC)

Team with the Most Vibes - M12 Revolution

Margaret Hall (tournament) MVP - Jerimai Nanton (Elite FC)

Golden Boot - Khariem O'Brady (FC Ginga)

Best Goalkeeper - Nathaniel Peters (Elite FC)

Future Star of Elite FC - Joshua Miguel

Finals MVP - Khariem O'Brady