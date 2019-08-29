Duke to be charged

File photo: Bishop Duke. PSA President Watson Duke addressing members of Hall of Justice as well as BIR workers. Outside Hall of Justice, Port of Spain in April. Photo: Jeff K. Mayers

NATIONAL SECURITY Minister, Stuart Young confirmed instructions have been given instructions to charge Public Services Association president Watson Duke with one charge of Sedition.

Duke was detained at his Abercromby Street office on Monday, and subsequently fell ill, and was warded at the Port of Spain General Hospital, where he was yesterday discharged, and today re-admitted. Throughout that time he was assisting police who were investigating the allegations.

At the Post Cabinet Meeting held at the Office of the Prime Minister minutes ago the security minister confirmed that police will be arresting and charging the PSA president.

More on this as it becomes available.