Cops stop assassination attempt outside prison: Six held

File photo

Six men linked to a high-profile inmate are being held at various police stations across the Northern Division after they reportedly waited to kill an inmate who was being released this afternoon outside the Arouca Prison.

Police said members of the Northern Division Task Force, East, West and Central along with the Special Branch learned of the plot to kill the man, who has several pending matters.

Police saw the men waiting in cars near the prison when they were confronted and arrested.

More as this becomes available.