Claxton Bay woman shot outside her home

FILE PHOTO BY ROGER JACOB

Southern Division police are searching for a man who walked up to a Claxton Bay woman, asked if she was selling weed, then shot her twice before she had a chance to respond.

The victim, Jessica Alexander, 27, is in a critical condition at the San Fernando General Hospital.

Police said shortly before 8 pm yesterday Alexander was liming in front of her home at Old Train Line in St Margaret’s Village when the man accosted her.

He fired two shots and ran off, leaving the injured Alexander crying for help.

The gunman got into a dark-coloured car nearby which sped off.

Residents called police and PCs Sulliman, Nandoo and other officers came to the scene.

Sgt Dookoo is leading investigations.