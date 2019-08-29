Cain-Claxton sprints to 100m gold,Akeem claims silver

In this file photo, from left to right, Sydney Barta and Beatriz Hatz and Nyoshia Cain-Claxton pose with their medals after the women’s 200-metre final at the Parapan American Games in Lima, Peru on Sunday. Cain-Claxton won gold yesterday in the 100m. Photo source, Facebook page of Nyoshia Cain-Claxton

JELANI BECKLES AND NARISSA FRASER

NYOSHIA Cain-Claxton increased her 2019 Parapan American Games medal haul to two with gold in the women's 100 metre T64 final yesterday in Lima, Peru.

Stewart added silver in the men's javelin F64 final, yesterday. TT now have four medals – two gold, one silver and one bronze.

Cain-Claxton clocked a time of 13.38 seconds, with US' Beatriz Hatz trailing in second place with a time of 13.71 seconds.

Cain-Claxton copped bronze in the women's 200m T64 final on Sunday.

Stewart won his second medal at the games when he claimed silver in the men's javelin F64 final. It seemed that Stewart would have had to settle for bronze, but he pulled off his best throw of 55.42m on his sixth and final attempt to snatch silver away from Brazilian Jeffe De Lima. Stewart was consistent throughout the competition recording throws of 54.93m, 54.38m, foul, 54.93m and 53.26m on his first five attempts.

Cuban Gerdan Fonseca claimed gold with a 55.88m effort on his second throw. Fonseca landed the spear 49.83m on his first throw, fouled his third throw and ended the competition with a 53.23m effort, a 50.58m performance and a 51.30m throw.

On Tuesday, Stewart won gold and set a new Parapan world record in the men's discus F64 final with a 63.70m throw.

Carlos Greene missed out on a medal in the men's shot put F11 final, placing sixth with a throw of 10.19 metres on his third attempt. Greene was consistently around the ten-metre mark with throws of 10.01m (first), 10.10m (second), 9.68m (fourth) and 9.90m (sixth) on his other completed throws. Brazil's Alessandro Da Silva won the event with a Pan Am record of 13.17m.

Shanntol Ince placed sixth in the women's 400m S9 freestyle final in a time of five minutes, 28.19 seconds. Hannah Aspden of the US placed first in five minutes, 1.05 seconds.