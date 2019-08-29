3 men, 1 woman held for guns, marijuana in Couva

File photo

An early morning exercise led to the arrest of four people and the seizure of four guns and a quantity of marijuana in Couva.

Police said members of the Couva CID together with the Multi Operational Police Squad (MOPS) and the special branch went to a house at Balmain Gardens, at around 6 am where they found the guns, a quantity of ammunition and marijuana.

Four people who were in the house at the time were also held. Their ages ranged between 20 to 27-years-old.