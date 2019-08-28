Young vows to defend Coast Guard

Able Seaman Medina V. receives the Rating of The Year Award, from Minister of National Security Stuart Young, at the Trinidad & Tobago Coast Guard's 57th anniversary parade, Staubles Bay Chaguaramas on Wednesday afternoon. PHOTO:ANGELO M. MARCELLE

NATIONAL Security Minister Stuart Young told members of the Coast Guard that he will continue to stand by and defend them, amidst undue criticism and malicious disinformation.

Young made the remarks during a parade and sail past, celebrating the Coast Guard’s 57th anniversary, at the Coast Guard headquarters in Staubles Bay, Chaguaramas on Tuesday.

He also pledged to remain faithful to the members of the protective services and urged the sailors not to allow misinformation and people with political agendas to erode their confidence in TT’s security forces.

“My message to you, the troops and members of the Coast Guard, is to never feel a sense of dejection and don’t let those, including politicians who aspire to lead this country, affect your psyche and affect your ability to perform your duty every day. There are those citizens, such as myself, who appreciate everything that you do.”

He also said, “Unfortunately, there are those in our society that see it fit to use social media and, sometimes, the mainstream media to now descend to the all-time low of attacking our defence force, and they have no qualms of spreading the most malicious falsehoods and disinformation even when it comes to our coast guard.”

Young reaffirmed his commitment to also ensure they had adequate resources and equipment.

He announced that government was also in the process of upgrading different aspects of the Coast Guard’s security apparatus, including the current radar system and would lobby for legislation to make GPS systems mandatory for both pleasure and commercial vessels.

He said while the government will continue to do their part in ensuring the safety of citizens, the public also had a responsibility by ensuring they told relatives and loved ones where they were going before setting out to sea.

Commander of the Coast Guard, Douglas Arthur, said he was proud of the Coast Guard’s achievements and contributions to national security in its 57-year history and looked forward to continuing its legacy of service before self.

“In response to an increase in influx of illegal immigrants, we have increased our operational patrol tempo in strategic target areas.

“Over the last year, over 1,600 patrols were conducted. This is a 57 per cent increase from the previous year – that is over 38,000 nautical miles covered.”

Arthur said despite challenges in the availability of resources, the Coast Guard was still ready and willing to assist in times of emergency.

Over 100 sailors took part in Tuesday’s parade, which featured marches, precision drills and a sail past displaying various vessels at the Coast Guard’s disposal.

The parade is normally held three days before Independence Day to celebrate the commissioning of the Coast Guard, as part of TT’s prerequisites for independent nation status.