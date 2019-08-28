UTC: Reliable data important

RELIABLE data is important in investment management. Unit Trust Corporation (UTC) senior portfolio manager Cedric Thompson made this comment at a recent seminar hosted by the Central Bank.

In a statement issued by UTC, Thompson said, "The provision of data analytics needed a general data protection framework which will ensure promotion of high-quality data and proper usage regulations."

He also said an open playing field with proper guidelines to access data, and proper data protection regulations are important.

The challenges, Thompson observed, involve additional regulatory requirements, technological infrastructure upgrades, data security and team development. He opined that once these challenges are properly addresses there were tremendous opportunities for growth in areas such as additional risk premiums on portfolios, local investment management industry growth and expansion of the local data analytics industry.

UTC manager (research and innovation) Philip Williams identified three potential avenues to position TT's investment management portfolios for optimisation. These are: alternative assets or non-traditional assets (traditional as in stocks as bonds) to hedge as well as to diversify the portfolios; fintech, the combination of finance and technology to provide the investment management industry with a more customer-focused approach by using various platforms and devices; and data analytics.

Williams said while trends in fintech were tangible, there were associated challenges such as a lack of funding, limitations of current IT systems and regulatory concerns, But Williams said fintech does have benefits such as cost reduction, market differentiation, client retention and increased profits.

Thompson and Williams said a major paradigm shift is needed by all stakeholders in order to move forward with expanding investment management portfolios. They also said the future of this industry is dependent on the co-operation of local regulators, investment professionals and those who invest to encourage the growth of the sector.