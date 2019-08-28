[UPDATED] Dillon: No conversation about firing SSA East Indians

FORMER national security minister Edmund Dillon has denied there was any meeting in which the Prime Minister ordered former Strategic Services Agency (SSA) officer Carlton Dennie to fire all East Indians in the agency, and he said he was ashamed of Dennie's conduct.

He was speaking at a media conference on Tuesday at the National Security Ministry, Port of Spain, where he responded to allegations Dennie made at a UNC public meeting on Monday in Debe.

Dillon, MP for Point Fortin, said Dennie was from his constituency, had been a member of the regiment for 12-14 years and then got a job at the SSA.

"Carlton Dennie was then a very respectable young man. However (Monday) evening...when I sat in front of my television and I looked at (him) on the podium of the UNC, I was in fact ashamed that Carlton Dennie was in fact a soldier of the TT Regiment."

He said on Tuesday morning he had several calls from former and current members of the regiment who could not understand that a person who left the regiment at the rank of corporal could address the Prime Minister and himself as "Rowley" and "then-minister Dillon."

"There was no form of respect. It showed a lack of discipline, for someone who had gone through training in the Defence Force."

Dillon described Dennie's appearance on the political platform as desperation on the part of the UNC and said this will increase as the country moves towards local government elections and the general election.

He said Dennie had always been a very ambitious individual and the Defence Force provided him with several training courses to further his education. He also said there were questions about an exam he did at the John Donaldson Technical Institute which were not investigated.

On Dennie's claim, Dillon said he has never had that conversation with him.

"And I know for a fact that the Prime Minister never had such conversation."

He said Dennie also suggested he attended National Security Council (NSC) meetings, but he was national security minister from 2015-2018, and at no time during his tenure did Dennie attend any meeting.

"He is telling vast untruths."

Dillon said the only individual from the SSA who attended NSC meetings was the director, from time to time.

He recalled Dennie also spoke about the virtual police officer (VIPO) application and said he had proposed the system in 2014 under then prime minister Kamla Persad-Bissessar and "it went nowhere."

He said when Dennie came to him with VIPO he told him there was a conflict of interest, as he was trying to sell the system, which he developed, to the SSA at a cost of $5-$6 million. Dillon said the system was a slightly more advanced version of the 555 system and then police commissioner Stephen Williams was looking at a cheaper alternative.

Dillon said Rennie had a track record of being insubordinate, ill-disciplined and having his own way.

He said in 2015 there an incident of a highly sensitive nature which led to his termination from the SSA, but he could not go into any details.

On the day he was terminated, Dillon said, there was a video of him jumping the fence and running out of the SSA.

National Security Minister Stuart Young said at no point did Dennie appear before the NSC, and he was only an employee of the SSA, while the only person authorised to hire or fire employees is the director. He also said Dennie brought a lawsuit against the National Security Ministry and the SSA, but this was dismissed and on June 22, 2016 he was ordered to pay $4,600.

He said there was no truth to Dennie's race allegation and recalled there was a "cleansing" of the SSA from 2010-2016, over which the Government was still dealing with litigation.

He also claimed Dennie was involved in face-recognition equipment being dismantled and servers taken off, allegations which Young had made previously.

Asked if the Government would take action against Dennie for breaching SSA confidentiality Young replied "I do not think we will be wasting any further time on Mr Dennie.

"As far as we see it he's already done himself a disservice."

UNC deputy political leader David Lee told Newsday Dennie was well aware of what he said on the platform and whatever legal ramifications might take place.

"The question should be then asked if the Government is refuting what Dennie is saying why don't they take the legal action one can take?"