TKR’s Munro to miss start of CPL,Simmons called up

TRINBAGO Knight Riders (TKR) will be without their top batsman for the start of the 2019 Hero Caribbean Premier League (CPL) T20 Tournament, as Colin Munro has been called up for New Zealand's T20 series against Sri Lanka which starts on Sunday.

Munro will represent New Zealand in the three-match series until September 6 in Sri Lanka. TKR will play at the Queen's Park Oval, in St Clair ,on September 4, 6 and 8 and Munro will miss those three matches.

The hard-hitting batsman is expected to join TKR in Jamaica for the team's clash against Tallawahs on September 13 at Sabina Park, Jamaica. After being overlooked in the 2019 CPL draft, TT and West Indies opener Lendl Simmons has been called up as a replacement for Munro for the first three matches.

Munro scored heavily for TKR last year ending the tournament as the leading run-scorer with 567 runs in 13 innings at an average of 51.54. Left-handed Munro cracked six fifties at an impressive strike rate of 140.34 which included some massive sixes.