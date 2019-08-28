PoSGH clinic back up and running

POSGH. File photo

THE outpatient clinic at the Port of Spain General Hospital is back up and running, according to acting CEO of the North West Regional Health Authority Terron Gilchrist.

The clinic was flooded out on Monday which resulted in dozens of patients being turned away as water ran down the walls and on to the floor, flooding the area and making it impossible for doctors to see the patients.

Gilchrist said the leak was caused by extreme water pressure in the pipes.

"The clinic is back up and functional and the problem has been addressed. Extreme water pressure burst the pipes and blew out an elbow (PVC). That was repaired and service is back up today (Wednesday). It was just a temporary thing."

Patients who need medication on Monday were told to give their names and a doctor will write their prescriptions. Those who did not need medication were given another appointment date.