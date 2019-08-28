Parapan Am action continues today

(Left to right) Sydney Barta and Beatriz Hatz and Nyoshia Cain-Claxton pose with their medals after the women's 200-metre final at the Parapan American Games in Lima, Peru on Sunday. Photo source, Facebook page of Nyoshia Cain-Claxton

TT's PARA athletes will have four more chances to increase their medal haul at the 2019 Parapan American Games in Lima, Peru, today.

TT currently has two medals. Nyoshia Cain-Claxton won bronze in the women's 200-metre final on Sunday and Akeem Stewart copped gold in the men's discus final yesterday, setting a Parapan world record of 63.70 metres.

Carlos Greene will compete in the men's shot put final at 4.50 pm. Cain-Claxton is in the women's 100m final which is at 5.07 pm, and swimmer Shanntol Ince will compete in the women's 400m freestyle at 6.10 pm. Stewart will close of the day for TT and aim for his second gold medal, competing in the men's javelin throw final at 6.46 pm.