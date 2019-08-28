Nyoshia blazes to TT’s 2nd Parapan Am gold

FIRST MEDAL: TT's Nyoshia Cain-Claxton, right, with her bronze medal on Sunday in the 200m Parapan Am final in Peru. Champ Beatriz Hatz, centre, and silver medallist Sydney Barta are also on the podium.

NYOSHIA Cain-Claxton increased her 2019 Parapan American Games medal haul to two, and TT's tally to three, with gold in the women's 100 metre T64 final today in Lima, Peru.

The Paralympic medallist clocked a time of 13.38 seconds, with US' Beatriz Hatz trailing in second place with a time of 13.71 seconds.

Cain-Claxton copped bronze in the women's 200m final on Sunday. Tobagonian Akeem Stewart won gold in the men's discus final on Tuesday.