Maccari optimistic about Pt Lisas steel plant

Director, Macarri Steel Unanan Persad Photo: Jeff K Mayers

MACCARI Steel Holdings Ltd remains optimistic that it will be successful in its bid to restart, rehabilitate and operate the former Arcelor Mittal plant in Point Lisas.

Maccari investor Unanan Persad expressed this optimism on Wednesday.

The plant was closed in March 2016, beginning liquidation proceedings soon after to pay off its reported $1.3 billion debt. Most of this debt was owed to its parent, the ArcelorMittal group, which is based in Luxembourg.

Persad said the plant was first sold to NuCor last year for US$20 million. But he added that NuCor was not using the plant in its entirety and eventually withdrew. He thanked the Government for not granting a commercial licence to NuCor because it was not going to use the entire plant.

But Persad said the Government indicated it could not intervene because this was a private matter.

After NuCor withdrew, Persad said, Maccari submitted a US$27 million bid for the plant. In May, Maccari came in second to Aeternus Steel Holdings Ltd, a joint venture between local company Integrus Group and Dubai investors Cassia Group, with a bid of US$41 million for the plant.

Persad said Aeternus also withdrew because it was not using the entire facility.

He said liquidator Christopher Kelshall approached Maccari to find out if it was still interested in the steel plant. Maccari demonstrated its continued interest with a US$180 million offer to restart, rehabilitate and operate the plant. This information was contained in a letter sent to Kelshall on June 18.

"The ball is now in the liquidator's court," Persad said.

He claimed the liquidator refused this offer and "has decided to end the bidding process altogether for one that he has not yet explained."

Kelshall could not be contacted for comment.

Persad said Maccari, a consortium made up of local and international investors, including former steelworkers, will be meeting with business chambers to discuss its plans for the plant. He added that if the plant can brought back into operation, it would be a major shot in the arm for the economy. Persad also said Maccari has started a campaign on social media to highlight what is going on with the plant.

In a statement circulating on social media, Steel Workers Union of TT president Christopher Henry confirmed Persad's statements. Henry said he was aware that Maccari had assembled "an exceptional group of engineers and technicians with considerable experience in the steel industry" in its bid to restart the plant. The resumption of the plant's operations, Henry continued, will benefit Couva, California and the surrounding communities.

He called on the Government to pay attention to what was happening in the liquidation process and the Couva and Point Lisas Chambers of Commerce to bring all the parties together to resolve this matter.