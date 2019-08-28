Garcia mum on political future

Edcuation Minister Anthoney Garcia

EDUCATION Minister Anthony Garcia yesterday played his cards close to his chest when asked if he intended to offer himself as a candidate in the 2020 general election.

On the heels of Tabaquite MP Dr Suruj Rambachan’s vow to leave parliamentary politics, questions arose as to the plans of other senior politicians.

“It is premature at this point to make any statement on that,” Garcia told Newsday, when asked if he would step down. “I’ll address that at a future date.”

Garcia, 70, was elected as Arima MP in 2015. He has also been also TTUTA founding president, Fatima College principal, Dinsley/Tacarigua Government Primary School principal and an Arima councillor.

He is the brother of Udecott head Noel Garcia and father-in-law of Senate President Christine Kangaloo.