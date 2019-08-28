Duke discharged from hospital

PSA president Watson Duke PHOTO SUREASH CHOLAI

PUBLIC Services Association (PSA) leader Watson Duke has been discharged from Mt Hope, where he was warded.

At the police press briefing this morning in Port of Spain, public information officer Supt Wayne Mystar said Duke is doing better and co-operating with investigators.

He was taken to hospital after complaining of feeling ill during a police interview on Monday.

Mystar did not indicate where Duke is being held or the reason for his detention.

Police searched PSA headquarters on Abercromby Street, Port of Spain, on Monday.