Dillon: Charford Ct to be assessed for fire escape, elevator

Housing Minister Edmund Dillon

HOUSING Minister Edmund Dillon said the Housing Development Corporation (HDC) Charford Court apartments were being assessed to install a fire escape and an elevator.

The issue was raised two weeks ago during the Conversations with the Political Leader PNM public meeting at City Hall, Port of Spain. One attendee, and resident of the apartments at Charlotte Street, Port of Spain, expressed concern about the lack of a fire escape and also spoke of the difficulty of elderly residents on the top floors with no elevator.

The Prime Minister in response said a fire escape needed to be built and recalled the fire at the apartment building in Trou Macaque, Laventille in December 2011. During the incident five people, including two infants, died and several people were injured when they jumped to escape the fire from the building where there was no fire escape.

Dillon, speaking with Newsday yesterday following a media conference at the National Security Ministry, said when the seven-storey building was first built there were no elevators but this was being done with current projects. He also said there is a need to put in a fire escape.

"The HDC is looking at that now."

He also recalled the Trou Macaque fire and said after that incident the Housing Ministry began to look at all the buildings and install fire escapes where they were missing.

"And we have done some so far."

Asked about a time line for Charford Court, Dillon said he could not give one but the assessment was definitely being done. He explained that it is an engineering fit to see how a fire escape or elevator could be placed in a building that was already constructed.

"So you have to look at the feasibility of it."