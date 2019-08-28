Bitter Cassava opens at SAPA

Sam played by Muhammad Muwakil talks to the village priest Papa Iban played by Kurtis Gross.

Acclaimed play by Dr Lester Efebo Wilkinson, Bitter Cassava, will open at Southern Academy for the Performing Arts (SAPA) on August 30. It will have a two day run including Independence Day, August 31.

In drama, songs and dances, Bitter Cassava shares the story of Samuel who “loves woman” but is also rough with them. Two women stake a claim on him, one feeling very betrayed. Payback comes in quite a spectacular way when someone puts a curse on him. This curse affects the whole family and the entire village looks on.

Mister Police is trying to investigate and old man Pa Cefus tries to help him make sense of the story.

The play showcases the talent of a powerful cast of actors, dancers and musicians. Actors include Muhammad Muwakil, Tishanna Williams, Ruby Parris, Darin Gibson, Gervon Abraham, Kurtis Gross and Wendell Etienne. There is a special appearance by Mavis John as Mother Lucy. The play is directed by Wilkinson, with choreography by Gregor Breedy and choral direction by Lois Lewis. It is a production of the BV Theatre Project.

The BV Theatre Project is an idea that was birthed in 2013. Three years later it was formally established as a not-for-profit NGO for the purpose of promoting Best Village Theatre as a unique TT theatrical genre that mirrors the best of the vibrant folk tradition.

Showtime is 8 pm.

Photos courtesy Lucille Wilkinson