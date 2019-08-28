B’dos hotel executives come to woo Trinis

Damian Bowen, chief operating officer speaks at the launch.

SITUATED in the southwest corner of Barbados, two minutes from the beach and in the middle of everything, is the Sweetfield Manor Boutique Hotel.

Dr Vidya Armogan, its managing director, took the opportunity to woo the people of TT through several travel agents present at the sunset cocktail reception at Samurai, One Woodbrook Place last Thursday evening.

He boasted of the “lovely little plantation that’s secluded and safe and it’s got a vibe of its own. It is National Trust-owned.”

He added that the manor is an inner-city hidden oasis, the perfect place to unwind and leave the world behind.

Jazz Goddard, sales and marketing manager, said Sweetfield Manor is not a big hotel but it is one where everybody knows your name.

“Our peaceful, lush, tropical location is ideal to do wellness or family retreats, corporate and destination events, private launches, weddings and dining.”

She added: “One of the things that makes Sweetfield unique are the peacocks and some green monkeys that roam the yard.

“We can do rustic, old, new. Our uniqueness is in our ‘petiteness.’You walk into Sweetfield and there is a sense of calm and immediately without any doubt it is something unique, friendly. We take pride in everything that we do. It is so much more than just a place to rest your head. It is an awesome an amazing experience.”

The colonial building was constructed at the beginning of the 20th century for one of the merchant families of Barbados.

Armogan said Hanschell & Company was founded in 1884 by Danish merchant Valdemar Hanschell. Cockspur Rum was also founded in 1884 as a Hanschell brand and with this addition, led by his sons, the company traded successfully into the twentieth century.

Goddard chimed in that Hanschell eventually became like the Ansa McAl of Barbados.

Extensive restoration and renovation of Sweetfield Manor was recently completed and it has been modernised. It has ten guest rooms, a spa, a lagoon-style pool and hot tub surrounded by lush tropical foliage, and a waterfall.

Sweetfield Manor has views over the south coast of Barbados and Carlisle Bay.

Damien Bowen, chief operating officer, said: “Sweetfield Manor is the fastest-trending and one of the leading hotels and fine-dining restaurants in Barbados. It is part of a group called Ikona International. We are a global group with businesses in Canada, Barbados and Guyana, and we are very tourism-focused.”