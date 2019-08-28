Akeem’s dad proud of Gold at Parapan Am final

TT’s Akeem Stewart

AKEEM Stewart has made TT proud once again. The Paralympic gold medallist copped gold in the men's discus final, at the 2019 Parapan America Games in Lima, Peru, on Tuesday.

He threw a season's best and Parapan world record of 63.70 metres. US' Jeremy Campbell placed second with a personal record of 62.92m while, Gerdan Fonseca, of Cuba, placed third with a season's best of 44.34m.

Newsday broke the news to Stewart's father, Wayne Stewart, who was momentarily speechless. He said he was "very happy" and "proud" about his son's achievement.

"This track and field road is full of many experiences so I am glad. I feel excited, it is a great joy. When you study the hard labour and he continues to toil. He toils religiously. It is his lifestyle. I feel happy he could make TT proud."

He continued, "The nation is going through so much right now and to see good things happening is a great joy. I am overjoyed."

Also speaking with Newsday, TT Paralympic Committee president Sudhir Ramessar, who is currently in Peru, said Stewart's victory was "nothing less than he expected."

He said, "The para athletes continue to fly the flag of TT high, we participate with pride. It brings me joy to be able to see my athletes achieve this high level of success."

He also called on TT to "level the playing field" for its para athletes and to show more appreciation towards them by recognising them as equal.

"We should appreciate how much it takes financially, physically and mentally. No matter what sport, there has to be consistency. It takes hard work, training and dedication and we need to recognise the joy para athletes bring to us."

This is Stewart's third Parapan Am gold medal. He also won gold in the men's discus and javelin events at the 2015 Games in Toronto, Canada, becoming TT's first-ever Parapan Am champion. He then won gold in the men's javelin throw and silver in men's discus throw at the 2016 Summer Paralympic Games in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil.

TT now has two medals at the 2019 Games – Nyoshia Cain-Claxton got bronze in the women's 200m final, on Sunday. In 2016, she also earned bronze in the women's 100m final, at the Summer Paralympic Games, in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil.