Young: Opposition members interfacing with criminal element

National Security Minister Stuart Young.

NATIONAL Security Minister Stuart Young has alleged that Opposition members have been "interfacing" with the criminal element.

He was speaking at a media conference yesterday at the National Security Ministry, Port of Spain, where he responded to allegations Carlton Dennie made at a UNC public meeting on Monday in Debe.

"As the Minister of National Security, I am aware that there are members, both past and present, of the UNC Opposition in TT who are interfacing with the criminal element in TT."

He said a few months ago on a UNC platform there was an individual with a host of criminal charges against him.

"I warned the population then. They questioned how I would know that and if I interfered in police work, etcetera."

Young said he was warning the population again that there were members of the current Opposition, some as parliamentarians, who have been interfacing and communicating with the criminal elements. He said there is also the suggestion that those who are associated with the Opposition but no longer in Parliament, and some who may be before the criminal courts, "may be doing likewise.

"This is a very disturbing occurrence for me as a citizen of TT and as a member of the Government of TT and lastly, but not least, as the Minister of National Security."

Young said he was observing that the Opposition is "particularly worried," and pointed out that Oropouche East MP Dr Roodal Moonilal, speaking at a UNC public meeting in Debe Monday night, spent a lot of time speaking about what is going on in crime and the action taken by the police.

"As the Minister of National Security I have never interfered in any police investigation. I can say that without fear of contradiction. And I can give the assurance to the public of TT that once I am in the portfolio of minister of national security, or whatever other portfolio I may hold or not hold, I will never interfere in any police investigation."

He said the Opposition was raising the issue of former minister Marlene McDonald (who is before the court on charges of conspiracy to defraud and money laundering) and suggesting he had prior information about charges about to be laid or the investigation into her.

"I had no prior knowledge whatsoever with respect to the police investigation into former minister McDonald."

He said the Opposition was selling "Cambridge-Analytica politics" and making allegations about him as National Security Minister and referred to former Strategic Services Agency (SSA) employee Dennie, who, on a UNC platform on Monday, used the phrases "Stuart Young ministry" and "Stuart Young police service."

He replied: "Stuart Young has no ministry, and I certainly have no police service."

He said as minister, and as obtained with previous ministers, he received security briefings and reports on a daily basis.

"It is part of the role of the minister of national security to be apprised of what is the situation taking place 24/7 in TT."

UNC deputy political leader David Lee responded that for the past four years Young has been making accusations against Opposition members in and out of Parliament.

"We have always said to any one of them, if they have information, take it to the higher authorities – which may be the police – and let the course of action happen. Let them take it."

Lee said Young makes accusations from time to time and the rhetoric continues.

"If the Minister of National Security has information, take it to the authorities."