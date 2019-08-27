Young: Carry out duties with professionalism At police passing-out parade

Minister of National Security Stuart Young present the award for Defensive Tactics to PC Humphey at the the Police Training Academy, St James on August 21.

Ninety-eight new police recruits were told to carry out their duties with professionalism and at all times seek “to stop corruption and criminality wherever they are found,” by Minister of National Security Stuart Young.

Young urged the new recruits to do their jobs fearlessly, serve with integrity and always remember their oath to protect and serve with pride.

He made these statements as he delivered the feature address at the passing-out parade for Batch 1 of 2019, at the Police Training Academy, St James last Wednesday.

Young told the graduates that as new members of the police service, “A big part of your mandate is to take the fight to the corrupt elements across all sectors of TT.

“No one is above the law. I want to encourage you to recognise the importance of your role in national security, particularly in the area of the prevention, detection and investigation of crime in TT, as well as the prosecution process.

“You have the full support of the government which will continue to supply the police service with the requisite technology, equipment, infrastructure and other resources, so that the organization can carry out its responsibility to the people of TT, effectively and efficiently.”

PC Humphrey received an award for scoring the highest marks in defensive tactics, and WPC Pierre was awarded the Commissioner of Police Trophy for Most Outstanding Recruit.

Also present at the passing-out ceremony were Parliamentary Secretary in the Ministry of National Security Glenda Jennings-Smith, Commissioner of Police Gary Griffith and other members of the Police Service executive.