Woman stabbed in fatal attack on niece, out of hospital

THE woman who was stabbed during the attack on 39-year-old pregnant Alistra Kampo-Mack on Sunday morning has been discharged from hospital.

Kampo-Mack was chopped to death by an 18-year-old (not 19 as previously reported) close male relative at her Las Lomas, Chin Chin Road, Cunupia home.

Newsday approached the woman, said to be Kampo-Mack’s aunt, but she declined to speak.

Relatives said she was still in shock over the incident and could not come to terms with her niece's death.

Newsday understands the woman was in another room when she heard a commotion. She walked in on the male relative and allegedly saw him dealing Kampo-Mack several blows. She told relatives she did not know at the time that Kampo-Mack was being chopped. The teenager then turned on the woman and stabbed her in the head and neck.

Kampo-Mack died at the scene, but the woman was taken to the Eric Williams Medical Sciences Complex in Mt Hope where she was attended to.

Newsday was told the teenager is still in police custody assisting with investigations. He has not yet been charged.