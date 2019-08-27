UNC: PM bullying people

THE United National Congress (UNC) has accused the Prime Minister of trying to bully the population into silence. The party declared that it “stands resolutely behind any citizen who is willing to speak out to ensure that we can create the kind of TT we all desire.”

The UNC made these comments in a statement yesterday responding to the remarks of Dr Rowley yesterday’s news conference.

The party said the comments made by Rowley suggest he is “willing to use the might of his office to attack citizens who dare to speak out about their experiences under his administration.” It called upon all citizens to resist that.

The UNC claimed that during his briefing, Rowley suggested that to question him was to “threaten the fabric of society.”

“This is the thinking of dictators, not democratically elected officials.” The UNC also said Rowley completely ignored calls for him to clear the air on the firing of Wilfred Espinet as chairman of Trinidad Petroleum Holdings Ltd (TPHL) and its subsidiaries and replacing him with Michael Quamina who has served as his personal attorney.

The UNC said, instead of answering these questions, Rowley chose “to lambaste a former official of a national security agency.”

The party reminded Rowley that freedom of speech and expression are clearly enshrined and protected rights in the Constitution.

“The UNC will continue to stand for these all the rights afforded to all of us under the Constitution,” the party said.